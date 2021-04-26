Wabash Valley Community Foundation works to help non-profits impacted by COVID-19

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over $150,000 will go back into the community in the Wabash Valley. It's all to help local organizations from the impact of COVID-19.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has issued the money. For every $2 raised by the public, the Community Foundation will give $1.

In total, 22 organizations can take part in this recovery phase.

Organizations have until September 30 to raise the money.

The following nonprofit organizations received a matching grant opportunity to assist in recovering funds lost over the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions:

Clay County

• CRADLES of Clay County - $4,313

• Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America - $4,580

• YMCA of the Wabash Valley - $10,000



Sullivan County

• Brown Baggers - $5,610

• Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America - $458

• Humane Society of Sullivan County - $4,800

• Life In Fairbanks Township, Inc. - $2,835

Vigo County

• Camp Navigate - $10,000

• Catholic Charities of Terre Haute - $6,000

• Community Theatre of Terre Haute - $10,000

• Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America - $10,000

• FSA of the Wabash Valley, Inc. - $10,000

• Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society, Inc. - $1,122

• Meals on Wheels, Inc. - $7,950

• St. Benedict Church - $10,000

• Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club - $10,000

• T erre Haute Humane Society - $10,000

• TH Symphony Association - $10,000

• United Campus Ministries - $2,500

• Vigo County Education Foundation - $10,000

• Vigo County Historical Society - $10,000

• YMCA of the Wabash Valley - $5,000