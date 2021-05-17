Wabash Valley Community Foundation receives a big cash boost

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation will see a significant financial boost.

It's with the help of a $300,000 grant from Lilly Endowment.

The grant is from board engagement. Fifty board members in the Wabash Valley donated.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation says this money will help provide outreach to three counties in the Wabash Valley.

The grant will help the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Clay County Community Foundation, and the Sullivan County Community Foundation.