TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum saw some major challenges in 2020.

The Executive Director of the museum said only 23 percent of the museum's guests returned.

The holidays brought in some donations, and now as many as 50 percent of the museum's guests have returned.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation offered a fundraising challenge. The group is offering a $1 donation for every $2 raised by the museum.