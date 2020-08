VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area students now have more time to apply for college scholarships through the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

The organization moved the application deadline to September 3.

Leaders say the change gives students more time to settle into the uncertain school year without rushing their applications.

It also allows more time to receive letters of recommendation from educators.

Scholarships can range from $100 to full-tuition.

Learn more here.