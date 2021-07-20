Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - School starts next month and Wabash Valley colleges have some big decisions to make regarding vaccine requirements.

Indiana University is requiring students to submit proof of a vaccine, or not be allowed to attend the university.

Eight students sued saying the mandate was unconstitutional.

As far as local colleges go, one Indiana State student said he thinks Indiana University's decision was a bit too far.

"I don't know about following Iu's per se, I like how we've done it here. I think the way they've handled it is great, actually," said Micah Wagner, a senior at Indiana State.

Wagner said he submitted his record card Tuesday. It was something that was an easy decision for him, much easier than the alternative of filling out a health assessment daily.

"It's better than doing the survey every day, so I'd much rather do that," said Wagner.

News 10 reached out to Indiana State, Rose-Hulman, and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Indiana State said they were not ready to speak with us, but did provide a statement from last month.

That statement read: "The University is asking employees and students to voluntarily submit proof of COVID vaccinations to assist University and local health departments with contact tracing."

Rose-Hulman provided us a statement that said, "Our policy has not changed. At this time, we continue to strongly encourage, but not require vaccinations from members of the Rose-Hulman community. "

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College said they are trusting students to get vaccinated, rather than mandating them.

"We're really about educating them, providing opportunities for them to be educated and learn about the vaccine, and whether it's the right choice for them," said Janet Clark, the leader of the COVID-19 task force at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

The bottom line for students was safety.

"I mean that's really what it comes down to...nothing else. Just wanted to stay safe," said Wagner.

Wagner tells News 10 he was willing to get vaccinated and comfortable getting back to business as usual.