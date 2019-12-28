Clear
Wabash Valley Classic celebrates its 20th anniversary

For 20-years, players have been giving it they're all at the first financial Wabash valley classic. Boys high school basketball teams compete in a 4-day tournament for bragging rights and hardware. Some say it brings everyone together.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- From the buzzer-beater 3's to the clutch defensive plays some describe it as one of the best times for Wabash Valley sports.

The First Financial Wabash Valley classic is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

One of the biggest Classic fans is Don Reed.

Reed told us he's been to every single classic game.

"I enjoy the game I just enjoy watching the little schools come up from behind and be a big threat against the big guys," said Reed. 

The tournament stretches four days from Dec. 26th-30th.

16 teams from the Valley compete to bring home the big hardware not to mention bragging rights.

Cloverdale's coach says this tournament has a college playoff atmosphere.

"As a kid that's what drew me into coaching. The tournament that you can look at as David vs Goliath," said Patrick Rady.

He told us the Classic is something everyone looks forward to being a part of.

That includes coaches and players.

He's seen the tournament bring people from all corners of the Valley together.

Rady says the big crowds and competition set the tone for the rest of the season.

"That tournament atmosphere that tournament experience helps you in march because you have to have that short preparation days for days two, three and four," said Rady.

Rady said he'll never forget the feeling of coaching in the tournament.

Mr. Reed told me if you come, you'll see some of the best high school basketball in Indiana.

"The boys are a lot bigger than what they use to be I just watching the kids and hearing the fans there's a lot of stuff going on here," said Reed. 

The championship game is Monday.

Reed said he'll be front and center for that big game.

