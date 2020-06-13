Clear

Wabash Valley Art Spaces receives $75,000 grant

A public art project is going to start in the Ryves neighborhood

Posted: Jun 13, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Keep an eye keep an eye on Herz-Rose Park in the Ryves neighborhood here in Terre Hauteas a public art project is going to start there!

Wabash Valley Art Spaces was awarded a $75,000 grant!

Leaders hope the project will ignite creativity and connection in the area.

Mary Kramer is the executive director for Art Spaces, she says this grant is not just important to them but for the entire community!

"It's really exciting in that way in that it involves so many different partners in our community. i think when the city puts collective minds towards anything it can be a really great success."

The project will be called "Neighbors" it was inspired directly from input offered by Ryves Neighborhood residents in 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
A sunny Saturday with below average temperatures.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Moonlite drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert event

Image

Annual flower fundraiser for Vigo County CASA going on now

Image

Registration day takes place at SMWC

Image

IN Health Commissioner: All Hoosiers can soon get tested for COVID-19

Image

Wabash Valley Art Spaces receives $75,000 grant

Image

MacKenzie Stoltz

Image

Tucker Barnhart

Image

Anthony Garzolini

Image

Union Health is expanding access of care by opening a new convenient care facility on Terre Haute’s

Image

Plants that help deter mosquitoes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182