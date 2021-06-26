Wabash Valley Amateur Radio Association holds Field Day event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Amateur radio operators gathered today at the United Steelworkers Grounds on East Quinn Avenure in Terre Haute to partake in the National Amateur Radio Field Day.

Members of the Wabash Valley Amateur Radio Association are participating in the Field Fay exercise. During the event, operators are learning the science, skill, and service of being a ham radio operator.

News 10 spoke with David Brown, the Chairman of the Field Day event, and he says this is a great event to practice real-life operations but they are also doing this for a little fun!

"This is something that happens once a year all over the country. So we're competing with other local ham radio clubs to see who can contact the most people."

This is a 24-hour event that started at 2:00 PM Saturday afternoon on June 26. They are welcoming anyone who is interested in becoming a ham radio operator.

If you want to visit anytime during the 24-hour period, you can go visit them at the United Steelworkers Grounds on East Quinn Avenue in Terre Haute, Indiana. This event will end on June 27 at 2:00 PM.

For more information about the Wabash Valley Amateur Radio Association, you can visit their website here.