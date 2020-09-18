Wabash Valley Activity Center in need of help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A basket raffle is underway to help the Wabash Activity Center as it struggles to survive.

The center offers services and programs to older adults in Vigo County.

It closed for 4 months at the start of the pandemic.

They are still not operating at 100%.

The center also had to post-pone an upcoming rummage sale.

It would've helped bring in some donations.

A grant helped pay the bills but money is tight.

In the next month the building insurance is due which is $1,500.

Contact the center if you'd like to give or, volunteer your time.