Wabash Valley Activity Center in need of help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A basket raffle is underway to help the Wabash Activity Center as it struggles to survive.
The center offers services and programs to older adults in Vigo County.
It closed for 4 months at the start of the pandemic.
They are still not operating at 100%.
The center also had to post-pone an upcoming rummage sale.
It would've helped bring in some donations.
A grant helped pay the bills but money is tight.
In the next month the building insurance is due which is $1,500.
Contact the center if you'd like to give or, volunteer your time.