Wabash River blessed by local church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Waterways across the country were blessed Sunday, including the Wabash River right here in Terre Haute.
The Saint George Orthodox Church celebrated the baptism of Jesus Christ by blessing the water.
Nationwide, members of the orthodox church honor this day by blessing various bodies of water.
Church members held a special prayer service at the Wabash River.
They prayed for the community and gave thanks.
The blessing includes throwing a cross into the river.
"It's a reminder that we're stewards of gods creations. We should be recycling. We should be taking care of the creation God's given us to the best of our benefit, and the best of our ability," said Father Paul Fuller.
There were roughly 30 people at thes blessing ceremony.
