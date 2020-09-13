Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise funds for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Conditions were great for a ride around town with the top down on Sunday, but the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies used their day to do a little more.

This weekend the group dropped off donations at Susie's Place in Terre Haute.

If you don't know, Susie's Place is a child advocacy center.

Children often come here to talk about the abuse and neglect they've suffered.

The center keeps snacks and drinks around to help kids feel more comfortable.

The Jeep Junkies heard there was a need, so they delivered.

"I applaud what they are doing here and these folks that do this everyday are real heroes and we just wanted to help out in a small way just to say thank you," said Mike Latta a member of the Jeep Junkies.

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies group is about 5 years old and 47 hundred members strong.

You can find them supporting various causes all year long.