Crews work to demolish building near 18th and Wabash after late-night fire left three hurt

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A massive overnight fire near downtown Terre Haute is still under investigation. It happened at the intersection of 18th street and Wabash avenue. 

Fire chief Jeff Fisher says the fire began around 10:00 PM Wednesday night. The bottom level of the building was commercial space, while the second floor hosted apartments.

There were four people inside the building. Two jumped out of the second-floor windows to safety. Two others suffered from smoke inhalation.

As a result of the fire, the building is in the process of being demolished. The cause is still under investigation.

