WVCF presents checks to five local organizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week - holiday spirit is coming from an unlikely place. The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility teamed up with Aramark.
Aramark is a food service provider.
Together they presented checks to five local organizations.
Those checks were worth around $1,000.
News 10 caught up with officials as they presented a check to Catholic Charities.
Organizers say they raised the money by holding special sales with food inmates can buy.
That money is then put into a community involvement fund.
The 14th and Chestnut Community Center and several other organizations also received a little help.
