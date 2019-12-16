WVCF presents checks to five local organizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week - holiday spirit is coming from an unlikely place. The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility teamed up with Aramark.

Aramark is a food service provider.

Together they presented checks to five local organizations.

Those checks were worth around $1,000.

News 10 caught up with officials as they presented a check to Catholic Charities.

Organizers say they raised the money by holding special sales with food inmates can buy.

That money is then put into a community involvement fund.

The 14th and Chestnut Community Center and several other organizations also received a little help.