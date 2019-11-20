Clear

WVCF holds job fair for offenders

The fair hopes to get offenders jobs when they are released.

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - On December 2nd Louis Kimmet will become a free man. It's a day that he has been counting down to. But he won't have much downtime when he gets home.

Kimmet says, "Arin Pritchard has been helping me throughout, for the last like six months, to get a job. She lined me up with an interview, a face to face interview, on the third actually. The day after I get out already."

Arin Pritchard is the HIRE coordinator at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. Every day she works with offenders on preparing to apply and get jobs when getting out. A job fair Wednesday was where those lessons came into play.

Pritchard says, "We're going to obtain their resume and then later on behind the scenes, we will speak with the employer and send their resume over. See what we can do in order to help them to obtain that employment."

Each business working with hire laid out jobs that were available. Giving each offender an idea of what is available. Pritchard says it's all about making sure they hit the ground running.

Pritchard explains, "Even just being able to help one person truly does make a huge difference in what we do."

Kimmet says thanks to the opportunities he is now counting down to the 2nd.

Kimmet says, "I'm pretty confident about my opportunities when I get out there."

