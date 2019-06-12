WV Human Resources Association Celebrates 60 Years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An organization dedicated to connecting people celebrated an important milestone.

The Wabash Valley Human Resources Association focuses on helping people with professional development and networking.

It's been in the area for 60 years and to celebrate the group held a special ceremony.

Llocal leaders say it's done a lot of good in the community helping to educate individuals on a variety of topics.

Helping people in the hr profession network with one another.

Tterre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett issued a special proclamation in honor of today's event.