Clear

WV Human Resources Association Celebrates 60 Years

the group held a special ceremony. local leaders say it's done a lot of good in the community.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An organization dedicated to connecting people celebrated an important milestone.

The Wabash Valley Human Resources Association focuses on helping people with professional development and networking.

It's been in the area for 60 years and to celebrate the group held a special ceremony.

Llocal leaders say it's done a lot of good in the community helping to educate individuals on a variety of topics.

Helping people in the hr profession network with one another. 

Tterre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett issued a special proclamation in honor of today's event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Scattered Showers, Maybe Thunder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WV Human Resources Association Celebrates 60 Years

Image

Jury convicted a Brazil, Indiana man charged with child neglect

Image

1 suspect arrested in animal abuse investigation at Fair Oaks Farms

Image

State Rep.& Teacher Tonya Pfaff isn't surprised about what happened but expects to move forward

Image

Local residents concerned demolition site is an "environmental hazard"

Image

Two people dead, another airlifted after crash in Knox County

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Work begins on Pantheon Theatre

Image

Ambulance service adds new location with goal of speeding up response times

Image

Terre Haute Mayor weighs in on multitude of ongoing projects and recent taxes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp