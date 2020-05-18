WTHI's first sports anchor inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long time Terre Haute broadcaster, and WTHI-TV alumn was inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Bob Forbes started with WTHI in 1954, our first-ever year on the air.

He was our first, and only sports anchor until he retired from WTHI in 1985.

Forbes also worked with WBOW-AM, WTHI-AM, and was the longtime voice of the ISU Sycamores.

See his full write-up from the Indiana Broadcasters Association below.

Terre Haute broadcaster Bob Forbes started broadcasting at WBOW-AM in 1947 while still in college at Indiana State Teachers College.

In 1948, Bob joined WTHI-AM when it first went on-the-air. WTHI-TV launched served in 1954, as just the tenth Hoosier television station. Bob Forbes was WTHI-TV’s first sports anchor and the only sports anchor at the television station until he retired in 1985. Bob was the longtime voice of the Indiana State Sycamores, including the Larry Bird-led NCAA runner-up basketball team in 1979.

Bob Forbes was inducted into the Indiana State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1984 for his broadcasting career and was also inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame in 2006. Bob Forbes passed in January 2005 and the IBA recognition will be posthumously awarded.