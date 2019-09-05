WTHI-TV helps connect seniors with important information

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - WTHI-TV helped connect seniors with important resources.
The Senior Fair happened on Thursday at Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.
Several businesses and organizations were on hand with information about financial planning, healthcare, and more.
