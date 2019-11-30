WTH Officers collect donations for community center

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The West Terre Haute Police Department is once again embracing the true meaning of the holiday season.

Officers were out on Main street Friday collecting money in Christmas stockings.

Those donations will go toward the West Vigo County Community Center Christmas baskets.

The baskets will go to those in need.

You can still donate, simply stop by the West Vigo Community Center or give them a call 812-533-7145