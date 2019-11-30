WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The West Terre Haute Police Department is once again embracing the true meaning of the holiday season.
Officers were out on Main street Friday collecting money in Christmas stockings.
Those donations will go toward the West Vigo County Community Center Christmas baskets.
The baskets will go to those in need.
You can still donate, simply stop by the West Vigo Community Center or give them a call 812-533-7145
Related Content
- WTH Officers collect donations for community center
- Community center receives big donation
- WTH officer arrested on domestic battery charge placed on 'administrative leave with pay'
- Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving
- Local group collects donations for Orange Friday
- West Terre Haute Police Department makes donation to community center
- 'Guys Who Give' make $6,800 donation to community center
- 14th and Chestnut Community Center in need of donations
- WTH man sought for questioning in connection to N. 18th Street murder, arrested on separate charge
- West Terre Haute Police collect food and toys for community center
Scroll for more content...