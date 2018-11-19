Clear
WRV provides new health care equipment for students

Students at WRV elementary will now have new health care equipment.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 5:42 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Jessica Egenolf has been a nurse for a few years. But this is her first year as White River Valley elementary's school nurse.

Egenolf says, "I just like kids. They're innocent. They're just appreciative of anything you do for them. I mean a band-aid ice pack makes a big difference on any kid."

Thanks to new technology students at WRV will now have more to appreciate.

Superintendent Dr. Bob Hacker explains, "They can come to the nurse's office now and be seen by My Clinics folks. It helps with absenteeism. It helps the parents because they don't always have to leave."

WRV's telehealth equipment connects students with medical providers. The school nurse works with the provider to find a solution to the student's ailment.

Egenolf says, "I can actually look in their ears. I can look at their throat. We're also getting testing equipment so I can actually test for strep. I can test to see if they have a UTI or something else."

New abilities to help diagnose a student on site. Once diagnosed a provider can prescribe a treatment.

Hacker says, "If she had an ear infection a doctor notices that. Sends the prescription to the CVS or whatever pharmacy the parent would like and boom, we're on the way to being treated. The student will be back in class as quickly as possible."

Egenolf is excited to be able to help her student's get better. She's especially excited to help one certain preschooler.

Egenolf says, "As a mom it is awesome. Because you don't have to physically pick them up from school, take them to the doctor, go to the pharmacy. They're already seen. Already taken care of. Just go to the pharmacy and pick up their medicine and go home and take care of them."

