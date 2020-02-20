WRV Middle School holds science fair

LYONS, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at the White River Valley Middle School showed off their "science skills". They competed in their first science fair at the school in roughly 20 years.

Categories ranged from earth sciences, health, chemistry, and innovations.

7th and 8th-grade teacher Kim Overman oversees the science fair. She tells us that these projects aren't only for the competition, but for another big purpose.

"Some of them don't even realize what they are doing is science when they are doing it. When you bring them into this kind of arena, it clicks to them that this is a science. That they could do this for a living or even for a hobby," Overman told us.

Storm Team 10's David Siple was able to be a special judge for many projects in the science fair.

First, second, and third place winners will get to be able to go to a science fair held at the Crane Naval Base in April.