WIN Recovery clinic opens in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The clinic is the first of its kind in Knox county. The hamilton center out of Terre Haute created WIN Recovery.

In November 2018 the Hamilton Center announced that it had plans to open the facility. The center is for those 18 and older.

On-site patients can get medication-assisted treatment. They can also receive individual and group counseling. That's in addition to case management and other behavioral support services.

Officials with the Hamilton Center say they were approached by leaders in Knox county to help fight the epidemic.

Melvin Burks with the Hamilton Center says he is glad to see the next step in the fight against opioids.

Burks says, "It really feels good to be able to open up and be ready to serve. I mean we had several people come in to receive service yesterday and today. So they are waiting in Knox county."

To contact WIN Recovery call 833-232-0215 or 812-494-2215