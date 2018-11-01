WICAA Energy Assistance Program underway now

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As cold weather makes its way in, many households are struggling to stay warm.

The Western Indiana Community Action Agency says they've mailed out more than 4,000 applications for this year's Energy Assistance Program.

The program provides energy assistance to low-income families. The criteria is based on the amount of income and how many members are in each household.

That's just a glimpse of how valuable the program is to Wabash Valley households.

Director Marlene Swan says they have filing cabinets full of applications that have been mailed in already. On top of that, at least 10 to 12 households are facing disconnection right now.

The numbers are a lot to take in for day one of the program, which started Thursday.

That's why organizers are doing things differently, what that means for you is shorter wait times when you come to the facility.

"If they are disconnected, or off or have bulk fuel, they have to call and make an appointment," Swan said, "Anybody that wants to just come in and do an application, they bring the application in."

Along with your application, you'll need to have several items with you to complete the process during your visit.

Items include:

Social Security cards (Cards include head of household and household members older than 12 months. If child is younger than 12 months, please bring birth certificates) Photo ID Proof of income Current electric and heat bills If electric utilities are included in your rent, a Landlord Affidavit or lease must be provided Proof of home ownership if you own a home (property tax statement, mortgage statement, deed or title must be in household member's name) DD 214 form or Veterans ID card (for veterans)

To view the list of what's needed in detail, click here.