From the pandemic to different shortages - how to (safely) plan a wedding or big event with COVID-19 in mind

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After having to pause for a year, many large events are back on for this year.

These events have kept local event planner, Jeff Winchester, busy. Winchester is the owner of Simple to Elegant in Terre Haute. He said he has been busy planning events, but his industry is now facing more hurdles.

The numerous shortages due to COVID-19 have hit the wedding and event planning industry in some way.

Winchester said most of his supplies come from overseas and are having difficulty arriving in the United States. Many of these countries are dealing with the same issues as America. They are having shipping delays and a shortage of workers to help make and move these products.

"The biggest thing is just getting the items back in stock when they're out," Winchester said. "It's like predicting the future. You don't know till you go place that order."

Because of these delays, Winchester advises his customers to give him and other vendors time to fulfill their orders. This means instead of giving a two-week notice, the client gives a three to four-week notice.

While Winchester wants to keep his clients happy, he also wants to keep them safe. Throughout his event planning during the pandemic, Winchester has developed several tips to keep large events safe against COVID-19.

He said his biggest advice is to eliminate as much touching as possible. For instance, instead of having a buffet line, he suggests having a meal served to guests.

He also recommends hosts make hand sanitizer and masks available to guests. Winchester said that hosts need to keep their guests' safety in mind when planning any event during this time.

"You have to do everything that you can possibly do to, with the thought of having the guests in mind, for everyone's safety. If they want to wear a mask, then let them wear a mask. If they don't want to wear a mask, then that's their decision."