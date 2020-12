How about a little good news to brighten your day?

Have you ever waited for something for so long...and you felt like it would never happen?

One Wabash Valley teenager had a long-time wish of hers granted.

16-year-old Kaitlyn has been asking for a puppy for a long time. Kaitlyn is an academic honor student and an athlete at Barr-Reeve High School.

Her parents said now was the right time to make her wish come true. Press play to check out the feel-good video!