VIDEO: Local dad spends his time stuck inside teaching his 13-year-old daughter how to slow dance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a video that will make you smile.

While much of the country is spending extra time at home - a local dad looked to turn it into a little quality family time.

Jeff Winchester sent us this video on Sunday. He is teaching his 13-year-old daughter, Delayne, how to slow dance. He said hopefully one day will be able to do it again at her wedding.

Jeff told us maybe somebody is trying to tell us to slow down and appreciate the things that are right in front of us.

Click play on the video to watch!

How are you spending your time inside? Text us a photo or video at 812-232-9481.