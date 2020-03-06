Clear

Vigo County leaders give coronavirus update after first confirmed case in Indiana

Health officials in Vigo County say it's realistic to think it can come to our county. That's why they are working together to keep people informed.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 2:18 PM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 5:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency for the state on Friday. This comes after Indiana received its first case of COVID-19.

Just a couple of hours after the State of Indiana's announcement, the Vigo County Health Department held a press conference. We brought it to you live here on WTHITV.com.

LINK | STATE OFFICIALS CONFIRM FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE IN INDIANA

Members of the Vigo County Health Department, county commissioners, first responders, Indiana State University, and Union Hospital gave updates during the press conference.

They are all part of what the county is calling a 'Joint Information Center' or the JIC.

They are working with hospitals, schools, and first responders should they hear of a suspected case.

Leaders say they do not have testing kits locally - but they are working closely in connection with the Indiana State Department of Health.

LINK | ISU CANCELS ALL UNIVERSITY-SPONSORED INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL OVER SPRING BREAK OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

They told us they believe they will be able to get testing and results "pretty quickly" when it's necessary.

The kits would come to the patient so that the person can remain isolated.

If a positive test does happen in Vigo County - you'll see it on this website.

LINK | REGIONAL AND BOTH UNION HOSPITAL LOCATIONS TO START SCREENING PATIENTS/VISITORS FOR CORONAVIRUS BEFORE THEY ENTER

"Each day we are going to post on our website before 4:00 p.m. It's going to be a daily update on all of the organizations that we talked about and even more...it's just going to be what they think the public needs to know day-to-day," Roni Elder, from the health department said.

We also talked with a Union Hospital representative.

"We're hearing from the CDC and other public health officials that a very high percentage of these cases are mild and they are recovering just fine. We want to help from a public health perspective...we don't need those patients coming to the ED. (emergency department) We are happy to care for them if they persist," Marc Keilman told us.

They say stay home if you are sick - unless you need medical care. If you think you have the virus, they ask that you call ahead before going to your doctor or the hospital. This will allow the facility time to prepare,

