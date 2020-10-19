WATCH: Drone Video of Fall in the Wabash Valley

This past weekend Ron Vanosdol from Terre Haute recorded several videos at 3 local parks (Collett, Maple Avenue & Fowler) to try and capture some of the fall beauty with his drone.
Click play to take a minute and enjoy it!
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|163912
|5357
|DuPage
|20724
|596
|Lake
|19438
|503
|Will
|16748
|418
|Kane
|15234
|341
|Winnebago
|9027
|165
|St. Clair
|7512
|213
|Madison
|6748
|152
|Champaign
|5660
|28
|McHenry
|5583
|120
|Peoria
|4207
|61
|McLean
|3849
|30
|Rock Island
|3641
|88
|Unassigned
|3633
|260
|Sangamon
|3444
|54
|Kankakee
|3143
|78
|Macon
|2512
|48
|Kendall
|2441
|27
|Tazewell
|2386
|47
|LaSalle
|2157
|59
|DeKalb
|2072
|42
|Coles
|1774
|38
|Williamson
|1696
|57
|Boone
|1640
|24
|Adams
|1585
|15
|Clinton
|1560
|24
|Vermilion
|1513
|7
|Jackson
|1428
|25
|Randolph
|1141
|14
|Whiteside
|1134
|21
|Knox
|1076
|9
|Effingham
|1070
|3
|Ogle
|1030
|7
|Grundy
|859
|7
|Jefferson
|852
|44
|Bureau
|842
|17
|Monroe
|842
|27
|Franklin
|834
|6
|Marion
|829
|12
|Morgan
|792
|24
|Henry
|790
|5
|Stephenson
|780
|7
|Christian
|763
|25
|Union
|725
|25
|Macoupin
|722
|9
|McDonough
|654
|15
|Fayette
|619
|17
|Crawford
|615
|6
|Lee
|592
|1
|Shelby
|580
|8
|Montgomery
|545
|14
|Woodford
|542
|10
|Livingston
|538
|9
|Logan
|538
|4
|Douglas
|523
|8
|Saline
|497
|7
|Bond
|460
|9
|Jersey
|453
|21
|Warren
|450
|7
|Cass
|449
|11
|Iroquois
|449
|19
|Wayne
|432
|9
|Jo Daviess
|416
|5
|Perry
|403
|16
|Fulton
|391
|0
|Moultrie
|360
|5
|Carroll
|356
|7
|Richland
|316
|14
|Johnson
|311
|0
|Lawrence
|306
|8
|Clay
|279
|11
|Hancock
|279
|3
|Washington
|275
|1
|Greene
|264
|15
|Clark
|253
|6
|Cumberland
|249
|6
|Pike
|249
|4
|Jasper
|240
|10
|White
|237
|1
|Mason
|232
|1
|Pulaski
|226
|1
|De Witt
|225
|3
|Mercer
|213
|6
|Piatt
|205
|0
|Wabash
|203
|5
|Ford
|179
|9
|Menard
|159
|1
|Massac
|139
|2
|Edgar
|138
|8
|Marshall
|135
|3
|Hamilton
|109
|2
|Henderson
|108
|0
|Alexander
|107
|1
|Gallatin
|103
|2
|Edwards
|98
|0
|Brown
|96
|0
|Scott
|93
|0
|Putnam
|83
|0
|Schuyler
|79
|1
|Stark
|78
|2
|Calhoun
|69
|0
|Hardin
|49
|0
|Pope
|36
|1
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|24410
|780
|Lake
|12911
|350
|St. Joseph
|8651
|154
|Elkhart
|8281
|130
|Allen
|7756
|221
|Hamilton
|5872
|113
|Vanderburgh
|5477
|50
|Tippecanoe
|3464
|14
|Monroe
|3162
|38
|Hendricks
|3116
|130
|Johnson
|2947
|127
|Porter
|2889
|48
|Clark
|2808
|57
|Delaware
|2771
|74
|Vigo
|2455
|34
|Madison
|2245
|87
|Cass
|2201
|20
|LaPorte
|2088
|53
|Warrick
|1853
|62
|Floyd
|1708
|65
|Kosciusko
|1692
|21
|Howard
|1553
|66
|Bartholomew
|1375
|57
|Dubois
|1334
|23
|Marshall
|1298
|26
|Henry
|1207
|28
|Boone
|1177
|48
|Grant
|1168
|39
|Wayne
|1149
|23
|Hancock
|1128
|44
|Noble
|1100
|33
|Jackson
|1064
|12
|Morgan
|908
|40
|Dearborn
|895
|28
|Daviess
|827
|32
|Gibson
|822
|9
|Clinton
|801
|16
|Shelby
|769
|29
|Lawrence
|767
|32
|LaGrange
|761
|14
|Harrison
|729
|24
|Putnam
|694
|15
|Knox
|686
|10
|DeKalb
|674
|11
|Posey
|669
|5
|Steuben
|579
|8
|Miami
|565
|5
|Montgomery
|557
|22
|Fayette
|556
|15
|White
|556
|15
|Jasper
|526
|4
|Greene
|505
|37
|Scott
|503
|13
|Decatur
|493
|39
|Adams
|455
|5
|Clay
|426
|6
|Whitley
|424
|6
|Ripley
|413
|8
|Sullivan
|406
|12
|Wells
|404
|5
|Orange
|381
|24
|Starke
|378
|7
|Wabash
|376
|9
|Spencer
|365
|6
|Huntington
|364
|5
|Franklin
|359
|25
|Jennings
|358
|13
|Washington
|345
|2
|Randolph
|331
|8
|Jefferson
|327
|5
|Fulton
|323
|2
|Pike
|315
|12
|Carroll
|305
|13
|Perry
|282
|14
|Jay
|275
|6
|Fountain
|273
|3
|Tipton
|261
|23
|Parke
|215
|2
|Newton
|205
|11
|Vermillion
|203
|1
|Owen
|199
|1
|Rush
|198
|4
|Martin
|193
|0
|Blackford
|184
|3
|Crawford
|140
|1
|Pulaski
|140
|1
|Brown
|128
|3
|Ohio
|116
|7
|Benton
|106
|0
|Union
|101
|0
|Switzerland
|84
|0
|Warren
|72
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|233