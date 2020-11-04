WATCH: Drone video of Fall in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, TN (The Weather Channel) Drone video of the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee from photographer Charles Peek.
Aerial views of vibrant fall colors of the Smoky Mountains
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 8:46 AM
