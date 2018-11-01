WANTED: Police release photos from Jiffy armed robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) -Police have released surveillance photos from an armed robbery at a Terre Haute gas station earlier this week.

It happened around 2:00 Tuesday morning at the Jiffy gas station at 25th Street and 8th Avenue.

Terre Haute Police say two men entered the store with handguns. After battering the clerk, police say the pair left the store with an unknown amount of money before police arrived.

Officials describe the suspects as a black and white males with masks.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.