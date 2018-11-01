Photo Gallery 4 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) -Police have released surveillance photos from an armed robbery at a Terre Haute gas station earlier this week.
It happened around 2:00 Tuesday morning at the Jiffy gas station at 25th Street and 8th Avenue.
Terre Haute Police say two men entered the store with handguns. After battering the clerk, police say the pair left the store with an unknown amount of money before police arrived.
Officials describe the suspects as a black and white males with masks.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Related Content
- WANTED: Police release photos from Jiffy armed robbery
- Police release photos of accused dollar store armed robbery suspect
- Paris Police release photos from Wendy's armed robbery
- Police investigate armed robbery
- Police search for man wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery
- Police search for armed robbery suspects
- Vincennes Police make arrest in armed robbery at Rally's
- Police investigating armed robbery at Vincennes apartment building
- Two men charged for downtown armed robbery
- Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery at Terre Haute Subway
Scroll for more content...