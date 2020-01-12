Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rain stops, high water remains across the Valley

It finally stopped raining. Now, many parts of the Wabash Valley have high water.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley has been hit with many rounds of rain since Thursday. Many streets and parks are underwater.

Including Timothy Dickison's home in Clay County.

"You've got at least 4 1/2 ft of water right there. You know I'd rather have 18 inches of snow that all this right here," said Dickison. 

Luckily, no water got into his house this time. Dickison said this flood gives him flashbacks to the 2008 flood.

"We had like 30 inches of rain inside the cabin. You had to walk on the hillside over here even to be able to see it," said Dickison. 

Around Terre Haute, drivers are dealing with flooded roads. You may have seen a car stuck in high water on 3rd street right in front of Steak N' Shake.  Two people were rescued from the water early Saturday morning in Marshall, Ind. Emergency crews say the people tried to drive around a covered bridge and ended up in the water. Dickison said any high water can be dangerous.

"What you're seeing out there now looks like a fast flow but if you would get in that it would suck you straight to the bottom," said Dickison. 

On the Illinois side of the Wabash, high water swept away the historic Darwin Ferry. It floated downriver before getting stuck.

The Wabash Valley got nearly four inches of rain this weekend. Dickison said he didn't expect his year to start like this.

"I know we need the water but you know this time of year you would think she would give us a little break on it," said Dickison. 

Now, this water isn't going anywhere for the next few days. Like we've been reiterating for you this entire weekend. Please do not drive through high water.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Mostly cloudy overnight and slightly warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain stops, high water remains

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SV Wrestling

Image

IL ST vs ISU MBB

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Claims Big 8 Title

Image

Linton vs Bloomfield

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Group makes animal pouches to help wildlife

Image

Swope Second Saturday Studio

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans