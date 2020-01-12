Rain stops, high water remains across the Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley has been hit with many rounds of rain since Thursday. Many streets and parks are underwater.

Including Timothy Dickison's home in Clay County.

"You've got at least 4 1/2 ft of water right there. You know I'd rather have 18 inches of snow that all this right here," said Dickison.

Luckily, no water got into his house this time. Dickison said this flood gives him flashbacks to the 2008 flood.

"We had like 30 inches of rain inside the cabin. You had to walk on the hillside over here even to be able to see it," said Dickison.

Around Terre Haute, drivers are dealing with flooded roads. You may have seen a car stuck in high water on 3rd street right in front of Steak N' Shake. Two people were rescued from the water early Saturday morning in Marshall, Ind. Emergency crews say the people tried to drive around a covered bridge and ended up in the water. Dickison said any high water can be dangerous.

"What you're seeing out there now looks like a fast flow but if you would get in that it would suck you straight to the bottom," said Dickison.

On the Illinois side of the Wabash, high water swept away the historic Darwin Ferry. It floated downriver before getting stuck.

The Wabash Valley got nearly four inches of rain this weekend. Dickison said he didn't expect his year to start like this.

"I know we need the water but you know this time of year you would think she would give us a little break on it," said Dickison.

Now, this water isn't going anywhere for the next few days. Like we've been reiterating for you this entire weekend. Please do not drive through high water.