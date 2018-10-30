Voting machines cause headache for some

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Some early voters in Vigo County say they are frustrated. That's after some seniors say the election machines were changing their votes. Officials say this isn't the case. In fact, user error is what officials say has caused the confusion.

The elderly and the disabled often rely on others for help. The technology can be challenging. That's why officials want to make sure you feel comfortable when casting your ballot.

Kevin Berry with the Vigo County Clerk's office showed News 10 how to operate the voting machines. He says you have the option to magnify the screen, using the plus and minus buttons. Instead of using your fingers, styluses are also available to make the selection process a bit easier. And, if you need help, Berry says it's okay to ask. That is what election judges are there for.

Starting on Tuesday, more locations are opening up for early voting in Vigo County. For the first when week of early voting, the annex was the only location where Vigo County voters could cast their ballots.

Berry says once you are finished, the machine creates a paper ballot that you can use to double check everything is correct.

Six more early voting locations open on Tuesday. Click here, for a full list.

These locations will be open until November 3rd. They will reopen on Election Day. On Election Day, 21 voting locations will be open.