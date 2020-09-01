Voting center poll workers are in high demand

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --We know after talking to county clerks, they work for a long time to make sure everything is ready for election day. Right now, they are seeing a shortage of poll workers, and they're calling for more help!

Going to a voting center in Vigo County you're bound to stumble on a few familiar faces. Faces like Matt Schalburg.

"I'm just pumped and jazzed for the day," Schalburg said.

Schalburg has been working the polls in Vigo County for close to 20 years.

He said it's a passion of his.

"It's a way to be involved in my community and politics is a passion of mine and it just goes hand in hand with what I like to do and being a part of what's going on,' he said.

Schalburg said working at the polls gives him a sense of community.

"We're all one team there together. Regardless of what side you're on. Everybody is a team," he said.

But, he said it's been difficult finding more teammates.

"People are kinda leery of the conditions with the COVID and stuff. So, it does make it kind of sketchy a little bit sometimes," he said. "It's been this way pre that too. There have been times where people they just have had other obligations that came through that they couldn't come through on us," he said.

Schalburg said even though it's a small step in the voting process, it's important.

"You help facilitate all this so that others can come in and do what they need to do and you were a small part of making that happen," he said.

If you want to help out at the voting locations you can call the Vigo County Clerks office at (812) 462-3235.

If you want to learn about what it takes to be a poll worker you can find out more, here.