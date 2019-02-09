Voting bills discussed at second 2019 Vigo County crackerbarrel session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It was a packed house at the Vigo County Public Library Saturday. Citizens like Carolyn Callecod reached out to these three elected officials about various topics. Callencod is President of the Vigo County League of Women Voters and wanted to get their opinions on voting redistricting.

"We are hoping for a non-partisan redistricting, redrawing of the maps so it will reflect the voters in this state," said Callecod.

House Representative Bob Heaton said that there is much to be done on the topic, but it's a decision which must be addressed properly to avoid conflict.

"I know people like it, I know others don't but we're looking at it. There’s a lot of bills that will address that but I don't know where it’s going to go this session," said representative Heaton.

The newest representative on the panel, Tonya Pfaff, has been pushing for her bill for same-day voter registration. Pfaff says the chances of her bill passing are low, but it's still an issue that needs to be discussed.

"I want same-day voter registration but if that doesn't pass then at least move it up two weeks. We need to have this conversation. Lots of different states do this and it can be done," said Pfaff.

There are strong feelings for these voting-related bills on both side of the legislative floor, but Indiana residents like Callencod are just happy to see the topics being taken seriously.

"Although they may not agree, they are listening to each other and that is a wonderful thing to see going on with our democracy," said Callencod.

Other big topics discussed involve the hate crimes bill, the removal of township trustees, and of course the potential of a future casino in Terre Haute. The next cracker barrel session in Vigo County will be April 13th.