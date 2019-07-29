Clear

Voters will decide in November on Vigo County tax increase benefiting schools

The Vigo County Election Board has officially approved the Vigo County School Corporation operating referendum for the November ballot.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:13 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Election Board has approved adding the Vigo County School Corporation operating referendum to the ballot for the November election.

Board members met Monday morning and gave their approval, officially creating the opportunity for taxpayers to decide on the proposed property tax increase.

The Vigo County School Board unanimously approved the measure earlier this month. VCSC says it needs a $7 million investment to address safety, health, transportation, and competitive teacher salaries. School corporation leaders plan to find $4 million in operating cuts to help.


(Graphic courtesy: Vigo County School Corporation)

This is the second referendum approved for the upcoming fall election. Earlier this year, the Election Board voted to add a referendum for the proposed Casino. Election officials had already planned on adding more vote centers to help cover the influx of county voters for the casino referendum. 

VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth has said he hopes to push for a capital referendum in May of 2021.

