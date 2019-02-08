VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's been a lot of talk about accountability when it comes to the Vigo County School Corporation.
Voters made their voices heard in two contested races for the school board.
David Lotter has lost his reelection bid to Joni Wise for the Fourth District.
Lotter ran against Scott Powell and Joni Wise.
Wise won with 43 percent of the total votes.
Alpa Patel is currently representing District Five.
Rosemarie Scott challenged her.
Scott received 51 percent of the votes, being incumbent Alpa Patel.
Related Content
- Voters send a message, unseating two Vigo County School Board members
- As investigation implicates Vigo County School Board, most board members fail to respond to News 10
- School lawsuit on agenda for Vigo County School Board
- Gay man denied marriage license hopes to unseat county clerk
- Vigo County School Board approves raises for returning teachers
- Vigo County electoral board hopes to engage younger voters this year
- New school board members take action at first meetings
- Vigo County 4-H Council craft bazaar helps fund member scholarships
- Vigo County sends property tax bills to landowners
- Vigo County set to offer curbside voter registration
Scroll for more content...