Voters send a message, unseating two Vigo County School Board members

Voters made their voices heard in two contested races for the school board.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 10:58 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 11:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's been a lot of talk about accountability when it comes to the Vigo County School Corporation.

Voters made their voices heard in two contested races for the school board.

David Lotter has lost his reelection bid to Joni Wise for the Fourth District.

Lotter ran against Scott Powell and Joni Wise.

Wise won with 43 percent of the total votes.

Alpa Patel is currently representing District Five.

Rosemarie Scott challenged her.

Scott received 51 percent of the votes, being incumbent Alpa Patel.

See the full election results here.

