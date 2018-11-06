Voters select Knox County Sheriff and Clerk

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Knox County, our teams followed two noteworthy races.

The first race was for Knox County Sheriff.

Brian Hagen went head to head with Doug Vantlin.

Hagen is the current Knox County Coroner.

With all precincts reporting in, Vantlin won with 71 percent of the vote.

"One of the things that I talked about during the campaign...I talked about community policing. Getting out in places and with people. Getting a deputy in each town, and getting a...I don't want to say an open dialog...but get closer to the community and closer to the people," Vantlin said.

The other race was for Knox County Clerk.

Terri Allen faced off against David Shelton.

Republican, David Shelton edged out Allen by about four percentage points.

"I'm going to make some much-needed improvements to the clerk's office with the record keeping and the retention issues. Also, the most important thing for me was the ADA accessibility compliance issues," Shelton told us.

Knox County had a 52 percent voter turnout.

That equals out to 12,873 voters in the county.