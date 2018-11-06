Clear

Voters select Knox County Sheriff and Clerk

In Knox County, our teams followed two noteworthy races.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 10:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Knox County, our teams followed two noteworthy races.

The first race was for Knox County Sheriff.

Brian Hagen went head to head with Doug Vantlin.

Hagen is the current Knox County Coroner.

With all precincts reporting in, Vantlin won with 71 percent of the vote.

"One of the things that I talked about during the campaign...I talked about community policing. Getting out in places and with people. Getting a deputy in each town, and getting a...I don't want to say an open dialog...but get closer to the community and closer to the people," Vantlin said.

The other race was for Knox County Clerk.

Terri Allen faced off against David Shelton.

Republican, David Shelton edged out Allen by about four percentage points.

"I'm going to make some much-needed improvements to the clerk's office with the record keeping and the retention issues. Also, the most important thing for me was the ADA accessibility compliance issues," Shelton told us.

Knox County had a 52 percent voter turnout.

That equals out to 12,873 voters in the county.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

Image

Man arrested for stealing state trooper's gun

Image

Vigo County Election Results

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high