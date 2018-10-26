Voters look at school board and Senate race in early election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Steve White was one of the dozens of Vigo County residents who voted Friday at the county annex. He is one of over 4,000 others who wanted to get their ballot cast before Election Day.

"Well, I personally wanted to beat some of the crowds and was surprised when I came here to see how many cars were in the parking lot and the people. Looks like there's a lot of people trying to do the same thing," said White.

From the state level to local races, people are paying close attention. The people News 10 talked with were very interested in the US Senate race for Indiana.

"You hear so much from Mike Braun and Joe Donnelly so that one stands out to me but there some important races locally," said White.

Locally the Vigo County School Board race is standing out. Nicole Heath among many voters reflecting on what's best for the corporation.

"I think that the school board one is going to be really good in light of recent events that have happened with our school cooperation. I think it will be good to get some fresh faces in there," said Heath.

Both White and Heath just hope everyone will do what they can do their American civic duty and take part in the election.

Starting October 30th there will be six more locations open for early voting. You can see all of those locations here on News 10’s election page.