Voters head to the polls in Clark County

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - It's Election Day, and folks in the Land of Lincoln have been making their way to the polls to weigh in on some important decsions.

This election is a little different in Marshall.

That's because there's a referendum on the ballot.

It would allow Marshall residents to decide if a marijuana dispensary will come to the city.

News 10 caught up with poll workers and they said they were slower than usual on an Election Day.

They said that's probably partly due to COVID-19.

We caught up with local man who just cast his ballot.

He said didn't want to miss this election.

"I thought it was my privilege, and duty to come out and vote for the person that I wanted in office. I think everybody should. It does.. it does count. Every one counts and all together it makes the voice of the people have spoken," said Johnnie Hoggatt.

With all the concerns of COVID-19, the state has given guidance to local election offices about how to deal with the coronavirus.

That includes wiping down voting machines, door handles, and bathrooms.

There should also be hand sanitizer that's easily accessible for voters.

Poll workers said they're working to make sure those that do come out and vote are safe.

"We've got our sanitizer, and stuff, so we've got that covered. We're keep doing the doors and stuff, and if we see there's someone elderly on oxygen or something, we'll go out and ask them if they want us to go to them instead of coming in," said Willow Sanders.

The polls do close at 7 o'clock CST.

News 10 will have results from these elections on air and online.