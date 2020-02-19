Clear

Voters head to the polls in Clark County: What you need to know about early voting

Early voting is underway in Clark County, Illinois. In Marshall, there's a referendum on the ballot that would decide if a marijuana dispensary would come to the city.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 6:19 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - With less than a month until election day in Illinois, voters are already making their voices heard this election.

So far, 59 ballots have been cast during early voting in Clark County.

Lynn Barnett is just one of those early voters.

He said he early votes every year because it's so convenient.

"I just get out early, so I don't have to fight the crowds and everything, and then I'm in and out. You know, it just makes it a lot simpler," said Barnett.

This election is unique in Marshall this year. That's as there's a referendum on the ballot.

Voters will get to weigh in on deciding if a marijuana dispensary will be brought to the city.

The Clark County clerk said this is just another reason to make your voice heard.

"It's kind of a weighted issue because there's good and bad, but we need the majority to say 'yes we want it,' or 'no we don't,' so that's why it's important," said Laura Lee.

Barnett said he thinks this could draw people to the polls, but even if you don't have a big topic on the ballot, it's just as important to cast your vote.

"To voice your opinions you know, I mean, I  always say, if you don't vote, you don't have the right to gripe," said Barnett.

Now just a reminder, you can only early vote at the courthouse.

That's Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voting hours on Saturdays are from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, March, 17th.

