'Vote yes on #1,' a push to get voters to vote for the casino referendum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- We're starting to see signs that say "Vote yes for #1" all across the county. It's showing support for the casino referendum that's going to be on all Vigo county ballots this coming November.

Charles Harvey has been to a few casinos in his life.

"I don't consider myself a gambler, this is my entertainment," Harvey said. "We visit em all and if I don't like em I won't get back."

That's why he supports a casino coming to Terre Haute. He said it's going to help our economy, bring people to Terre Haute, and overall help the city and county flourish.

"Take French Lick, for example, it's a small casino and it's still small, but they've got so many things to go with it," he said. "You look at that town there they've got all kinds of things all kinds of eating places and stuff they've got water parks and hotels. You've got all of this that comes from the casino."

Tuesday night a public forum was held to discuss the pros of Terre Haute getting a casino and to answer any questions people may have. A lot of people wonder about gambling problems.

"I'm not an expert, but we have experts in the community. We have Harsha, we have Hamilton Center, we have many experts in the community that we will depend on and rely on," John Collett, the chair for advanced west-central Indiana PAC said. "The Chamber of Commerce has actually already started having conversations with those people about that aspect."

If you missed the forum Tuesday, don't worry. There's a second one Wednesday night at 6. That's going to be at the landing at Fort Harrison in Terre Haute.