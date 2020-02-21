Clear

Vote on ISU tobacco-free campus to happen in May

A tobacco-free campus could happen sooner than later for Indiana State University.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A tobacco-free campus could happen sooner than later for Indiana State University.

Earlier this week, a prosal was being seen by the Board of Trustees. That policy will now be taken under advisement and voted on in May.

Members of the Tobacco Free Task Force created the policy. It would ban all tobacco products on campus.

Right now, there are more than 2,000 colleges that are 100 percent tobacco-free.

ISU leaders and some students hope this campus is next on that list.

