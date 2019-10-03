Clear

'Vote Yes on Number One' campaign set to hold open house on casino vote

Voters in Vigo County will have a chance to ask questions about an upcoming referendum.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

On Friday, the Advance West Central Indiana PAC is set to host an open house.

On Friday, the Advance West Central Indiana PAC is set to host an open house.

It will focus on the casino referendum on the upcoming November ballot.

It will ask Vigo County voters to vote on the construction of a casino in Terre Haute.

The open house will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 650 Wabash Avenue.

This is part of the 'Vote Yes on Number One' campaign.

They have scheduled two more forums.

The next one is October 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 on Milner Avenue and the following one is scheduled for October 22 at 7:00 p.m. That one happens at IBEW Local 725.

