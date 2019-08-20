VCSC announces launch 'Vote yes 4 Vigo County Students' PAC and website

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A political action committee, or PAC, has formed to help advocate for Vigo County School's operational referendum.

That referendum will appear on Vigo County ballots this coming November election.

If the referendum passes it will help:

maintain student protection officers in all school buildings

attract the highest qualified teachers and staff to the district

maintain the current number of guidance counselors

maintain the current number of school nurses

maintain staff to assist students

help the district continue to provide co-curricular and extra-curricular trips.

A press conference on Tuesday announced the launch of this committee and their website, Facebook and Twitter.