VCSC announces launch 'Vote yes 4 Vigo County Students' PAC and website

A political action committee has formed to help advocate for Vigo County School's Operational referendum.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A political action committee, or PAC, has formed to help advocate for Vigo County School's operational referendum.

That referendum will appear on Vigo County ballots this coming November election. 

If the referendum passes it will help: 

  • maintain student protection officers in all school buildings
  • attract the highest qualified teachers and staff to the district
  • maintain the current number of guidance counselors
  • maintain the current number of school nurses
  • maintain staff to assist students 
  • help the district continue to provide co-curricular and extra-curricular trips.

A press conference on Tuesday announced the launch of this committee and their website, Facebook and Twitter.

