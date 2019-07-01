Volunteers work to prep fairgrounds ahead of Vigo County Fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members helped get things ready for the Vigo County Fair.

They were setting up exhibit spaces and working on animal barns.

Some volunteers as cleaned up the fairgrounds.

It was all part of a special community work day.

Up to 100 people work in the weeks leading up to the fair to make sure everything is ready.

Organizers say they are grateful for the support.

Activities start on Saturday and run through July 13.

