VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members helped get things ready for the Vigo County Fair.
They were setting up exhibit spaces and working on animal barns.
Some volunteers as cleaned up the fairgrounds.
It was all part of a special community work day.
Up to 100 people work in the weeks leading up to the fair to make sure everything is ready.
Organizers say they are grateful for the support.
Activities start on Saturday and run through July 13.
To see the full schedule, click here.
Related Content
- Volunteers work to prep fairgrounds ahead of Vigo County Fair
- Vigo County 4H holds community cleanup ahead of fair
- Vigo County public library hosts literacy fair
- Set-up begins for Vigo County Fair
- Vigo County Fair gets "hog" wild
- 'Volunteers in Action' lend a hand to the Clay County Fairgrounds
- ISU works to help Vigo County CASA
- Vigo County commissioners plan to host a job fair
- Racing takes center stage at Vigo County Fair
- First ever $2 Tuesday takes place at Vigo County Fair
Scroll for more content...