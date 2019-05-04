Clear

Volunteers work in the rain to collect trash

Volunteers worked in the rain to help Terre Haute look its best Saturday morning.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Volunteers worked in the rain to help Terre Haute look its best Saturday morning.

The City of Terre Haute along with Keep Terre Haute Beautiful and Republic Services hosted a spring cleanup. Volunteers picked up loose trash, as well as larger items, around town.

Organizers say cleanups like this are a way to help instill pride in the community.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says, "It makes the city look bad. It just gives that bad impression, and we don't want that so, our goal is to make the city look as clean as it possibly can. People take a little pride in the community and hopefully that leads to very positive things down the road."

The next city-wide cleanup is planned for the fall.

You can always call 3-1-1 to report trash in your area. Crews will come by and clean it up.

