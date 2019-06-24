Volunteers tag 12,000 ducks ahead of Rubber Duck Regatta

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations.
On Monday, people gathered to tag some ducks for the annual Rubber Duck Regatta.
The event is sponsored by Catholic Charities.
Volunteers prepared 12,000 ducks for the event.
The Regatta happens on July 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
You can adopt a duck from now, through July 3.
To learn more, click here.
