Clear

Volunteers serve warm breakfast to those in need

For the first time in months, folks were able to get a hot sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast in front of Saint Benedict Church on Saturday morning.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A church in Terre Haute served up some warm meals this morning for those in need.

For the first time in months, folks were able to get a hot sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast in front of Saint Benedict Church.

This was thanks to the "Secular Fransicians and Friends of Terre Haute."

Due to the pandemic only cold meals and snacks have been served over the last several weeks.

Volunteers said they're grateful to offer the help and provide a warm meal to those who need it.

"We feel that it's our responsibility to help take care of those who are in need, and especially during this time. There are more people than ever who don't have breakfast or lunch," said Linda Gorrell.

Breakfasts are offered on the 4th Saturday of each month.

However, the Saint Ben's Soup Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 11:30am to 12:30pm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Sunny and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Day of the Cowboy celebration

Image

Motorcycle ride supports veterans

Image

Jeep Junkies go topless for P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute

Image

302 graduate from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Image

Sunflower maze opens to public for short time

Image

Antique tractors cruise through Edgar and Clark counties

Image

Rummage at the Market supports CASA

Image

Foodstock serves up music and food donations for local pantries

Image

Volunteers serve up hot breakfast for first time in weeks

Image

The national coin shortage is starting to hit the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 169696

Reported Deaths: 7577
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1014114822
Lake11260438
DuPage10701506
Kane8613294
Will7977338
Winnebago3457115
St. Clair3031152
McHenry2621111
Madison169471
Kankakee156766
Rock Island143130
Champaign135017
Unassigned1283192
Kendall117621
Peoria94732
Sangamon75733
DeKalb75624
Boone67722
Jackson46319
McLean44215
Randolph3927
LaSalle38818
Ogle3515
Adams3161
Macon31122
Stephenson2996
Clinton29217
Coles28617
Whiteside26616
Union26221
Tazewell2608
Williamson2404
Grundy2335
Monroe21313
Knox2111
Iroquois2055
Vermilion1642
Cass16311
Warren1620
Henry1551
Jefferson15117
Morgan1515
Lee1212
McDonough11915
Montgomery1183
Marion1100
Macoupin1013
Douglas921
Franklin900
Jo Daviess881
Pulaski880
Perry831
Christian754
Saline730
Bureau692
Livingston662
Woodford663
Logan640
Effingham591
Jersey581
Clark520
Jasper497
Johnson480
Moultrie430
Mercer420
Fayette413
Washington410
Cumberland401
White380
Menard370
Ford361
Mason360
Alexander340
Shelby341
Bond331
Lawrence320
Gallatin310
Piatt310
Carroll292
Crawford280
Wayne271
Massac260
Hancock251
Wabash250
De Witt240
Edgar240
Fulton210
Marshall160
Greene140
Schuyler140
Brown120
Hamilton110
Richland100
Clay90
Hardin90
Pike90
Henderson80
Edwards60
Putnam60
Stark60
Calhoun50
Scott50
Pope30
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 60598

Reported Deaths: 2884
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13409711
Lake6526260
Elkhart424470
Allen3278151
St. Joseph271675
Hamilton2134103
Cass16999
Hendricks1611105
Johnson1516118
Vanderburgh13417
Porter99538
Tippecanoe94211
Clark86945
Madison74764
LaPorte73629
Kosciusko7319
Howard72061
Marshall69518
Bartholomew66445
Noble59128
Boone56445
Monroe56229
Hancock54537
Floyd54344
Delaware53952
Jackson5193
Dubois5169
LaGrange51110
Shelby48325
Grant44129
Warrick40429
Morgan38331
Dearborn37925
Vigo3389
Henry33518
Clinton3183
White31510
Montgomery31021
Lawrence29127
Decatur27132
Wayne2457
Harrison24022
Miami2312
Greene21934
Scott21510
Putnam2028
Daviess19418
DeKalb1944
Jennings19112
Gibson1752
Steuben1753
Ripley1717
Jasper1682
Franklin1658
Perry16212
Orange15324
Starke1434
Jefferson1382
Wabash1373
Posey1320
Whitley1296
Fayette1287
Carroll1202
Huntington1112
Wells1101
Fulton1051
Newton10410
Spencer1001
Knox950
Randolph914
Washington821
Clay805
Jay740
Rush744
Adams691
Owen691
Pulaski691
Sullivan661
Tipton662
Brown611
Benton550
Fountain482
Blackford452
Crawford380
Martin380
Switzerland370
Ohio362
Parke350
Union220
Pike210
Vermillion200
Warren191
Unassigned0197