Volunteers serve warm breakfast to those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A church in Terre Haute served up some warm meals this morning for those in need.

For the first time in months, folks were able to get a hot sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast in front of Saint Benedict Church.

This was thanks to the "Secular Fransicians and Friends of Terre Haute."

Due to the pandemic only cold meals and snacks have been served over the last several weeks.

Volunteers said they're grateful to offer the help and provide a warm meal to those who need it.

"We feel that it's our responsibility to help take care of those who are in need, and especially during this time. There are more people than ever who don't have breakfast or lunch," said Linda Gorrell.

Breakfasts are offered on the 4th Saturday of each month.

However, the Saint Ben's Soup Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 11:30am to 12:30pm.