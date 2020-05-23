Clear

Volunteers serve breakfast to-go bags

Volunteers passed out breakfast-in-a-bag from the curb outside the Saint Benedict Parish Soup Kitchen Saturday morning.

Posted: May 23, 2020 6:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus pandemic has pushed more people into food insecurity.

Volunteers who have been helping others for years are now serving the homeless and people in need of help for the first time.

Volunteers passed out breakfast-in-a-bag from the curb outside the Saint Benedict Parish Soup Kitchen Saturday morning.

The "breakfast plus" bags also contained snacks to last the weekend.

The Secular Franciscans and Friends of Terre Haute usually serve a hot breakfast each Saturday.

Volunteers want to get back to that as soon as it's safe to do so.

Either way, people are grateful.

"It's always god bless you. Thank you for your generosity, your help, and you have no idea how much we need this. It's all kudos. It's just a beautiful thing when someone comes. It's an event," said Linda Gorrell.

Volunteers said they know more people need help and they will continue to support those who are food insecure, pandemic, or no pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 30409

Reported Deaths: 1941
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8928528
Lake3128166
Cass15786
Allen119165
St. Joseph109733
Hendricks109563
Hamilton108491
Johnson1052102
Elkhart90327
Madison57657
Porter45819
Bartholomew45633
Clark44638
LaPorte37620
Jackson3511
Tippecanoe3483
Howard33917
Delaware32826
Hancock31227
Floyd31138
Shelby30921
Boone27835
Morgan25322
Vanderburgh2302
Decatur22031
White2068
Montgomery20214
Clinton1941
Harrison17920
Grant17420
Dubois1712
Greene16722
Noble16720
Dearborn16121
Warrick15826
Monroe15710
Henry1535
Lawrence14121
Miami1341
Vigo1317
Putnam1276
Jennings1254
Orange12221
Ripley1106
Scott1063
Franklin1068
Carroll872
Steuben772
Daviess7316
Newton7210
Wabash712
Kosciusko711
Wayne655
LaGrange582
Marshall541
Washington521
Fayette504
Jasper501
Fulton461
Rush442
Jefferson411
Jay380
Pulaski370
Clay361
Randolph353
Brown331
Sullivan311
Whitley312
Starke303
Owen291
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford230
Wells220
Perry220
Tipton211
Huntington202
Switzerland190
Blackford181
Parke170
Fountain172
Posey160
Spencer141
Ohio130
Gibson131
Warren121
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0150

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 105444

Reported Deaths: 4715
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook689493187
Lake7291249
DuPage6744337
Kane5327150
Will4929253
Winnebago178046
McHenry132367
St. Clair90770
Kankakee75342
Kendall67319
Rock Island61722
Madison51649
Champaign5157
Boone36816
Sangamon32526
DeKalb2993
Randolph2513
Jackson19710
McLean1959
Ogle1852
Macon18417
Peoria1767
Clinton17316
Stephenson1732
Union1365
Whiteside13110
LaSalle13010
Iroquois1244
Out of IL1121
Warren1120
Unassigned1060
Jefferson9916
Coles957
Knox930
Monroe9111
Grundy842
Lee751
McDonough754
Cass670
Tazewell663
Henry650
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Vermilion391
Montgomery381
Morgan341
Christian324
Livingston302
Douglas270
Jo Daviess240
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford191
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Crawford110
Franklin110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Piatt90
Schuyler90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Low chance of storms tonight otherwise partly cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dugger seniors get diplomas during graduation parade

Image

Wounded Warrior Car and Bike Show

Image

Food 4 Families Virtual 5K supports food program

Image

Volunteers serve breakfast to-go bags

Image

Fewer vendors but good turnout at Meadows shopping event

Image

Blacksmithing class offered at Fowler Park

Image

Fallen soldier returns home

Image

Volunteers place flags at graves

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

‘Obviously, it wasn’t an easy decision…’ Vigo County 4-H participation goes virtual for 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak