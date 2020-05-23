Volunteers serve breakfast to-go bags

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus pandemic has pushed more people into food insecurity.

Volunteers who have been helping others for years are now serving the homeless and people in need of help for the first time.

Volunteers passed out breakfast-in-a-bag from the curb outside the Saint Benedict Parish Soup Kitchen Saturday morning.

The "breakfast plus" bags also contained snacks to last the weekend.

The Secular Franciscans and Friends of Terre Haute usually serve a hot breakfast each Saturday.

Volunteers want to get back to that as soon as it's safe to do so.

Either way, people are grateful.

"It's always god bless you. Thank you for your generosity, your help, and you have no idea how much we need this. It's all kudos. It's just a beautiful thing when someone comes. It's an event," said Linda Gorrell.

Volunteers said they know more people need help and they will continue to support those who are food insecure, pandemic, or no pandemic.