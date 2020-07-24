Volunteers needed to help transport veterans to doctor visits

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers are needed to take veterans to their doctor appointments.

Officials with the VA say they are searching for volunteers for this driving program. There is one vehicle that is verified for volunteers to use, so you won't need to use your own.

Volunteers need to be verified through the VA of Indianapolis.

The Veterans Service Officer of Clay County told us he believes people will want to help.

"It would be patriotic and it would help out your local veterans in your area. Most people, I think would like to do that," Michael Holland told us.

If you are interested, you will need to fill out an application. After that, you will have to have a background check and be cleared by the VA of Indianapolis.