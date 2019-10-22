Volunteers make sleeping mats for Vigo County homeless

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are nearly 700 homeless people right now in Vigo County and as temperatures drop...concern for their health increases.
That's one of the reasons a local group of students was learning to crochet a little bit of compassion.
Tuesday was Founder's Day at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. As part of the celebration, the school invited the Central Christian Church and its ministry of 'Sleeping Mats for the Homeless' to make the students more aware of the homeless issue in Vigo County.
About 30 students helped cut, link, and crochet the plastic bags.
Organizers say it takes up to 100 hours to make one sleeping mat. But they are warm and waterproof for the homeless.
"It's not going to solve the homeless issue, but to those that receive the mats...it's a small comfort. It lets them know someone's caring," Bonnie Wilson, from the Outreach Committee said.
Committee members say another wonderful side effect of this ministry is taking plastic bags off the streets and making them into something useful.
